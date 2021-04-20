Which govt plays what role in economic achievements

International Economic Association organised a major conference in Bangladesh in January 1973. World renowned economists including Ashok Mitra and Arjun Sengupta of India, Saburō Ōkita of Japan, Just Faaland of Norway, Paul Streeten, Michel Lipton and Austin Robinson of Britain, Gustav Ranis, Hollis B Chenery, Keith Griffin of the USA and Branko Horvat of former Yugoslavia participated in the conference. The issue of the conference titled “The economic development of Bangladesh within a socialistic structure” was quite unprecedent comparing to today’s perspective.

The delegation met the then prime minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the conference. So, the very usual question was, “How will this socialistic structure work for Bangladesh actually.” Bangabandhu replied, “The socialism as we shall practice it in Bangladesh.”

Socialistic economists as well as pro-capitalistic economists took part in the conference. At the conference, Yugoslavia’s Branko Horvat, who later became known as a Croatian economist and a road had been named after him in Kosovo, said, “It is possible for Bangladesh to achieve an 8 per cent growth because the country has unused capacity.” However, others were not so hopeful that Austin Robinson had written clearly. Who would know that the remarks of Branko Horvat will be true, but not in that of the socialistic structure of economy of his liking?

The government announced nationalisation of larger industry, bank and insurance on 26 March 1972 as part of the socialistic economic policy. All banks except for foreign ones, general and life insurance companies except for foreign company’s branches, all jute, textiles, cotton, sugar mills, a large fleet of internal and coastal marine vessels and properties laying abandoned and having no owner worth more than Tk 1.5 million (15 lakh) were nationalised under this scheme. Besides, Bangladesh Biman and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation were also nationalised and major portion of foreign trade were brought under Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB). As a result, the government had taken control of 90 per cent of financial and industrial sectors.