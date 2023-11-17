What the police did and didn't do after 28 October

Let’s look at the records of what the police did and didn’t do since BNP’s grand rally was disrupted on 28 October. Police filed 36 cases concerning BNP’s rally, a day after the event.

A total of 1,544 persons including top BNP leaders have been accused in these cases while, the number of unnamed accused amounts to several thousands.

The charges are killing police and exploding crude bombs with the intention of killing police, obstruction of government activities, vandalism of the chief justice’s house, arson, snatching away police weapons, etc.

Three days later there were reports that without finding the BNP municipal unit president and district BNP unit organising secretary in Kishoreganj Aminul Islam Ashfaq, police picked up his twin sons Shahidul Islam Anik and Maksudul Islam Abir.

A week later, another report appeared stating that police had filed a case against BNP’s former legal affairs secretary advocate Sanaullah Mia with Rampura police station on charges of throwing crude bombs at the police in Mouchak. Another accused of this case is Md Nasir Rahman and sub-inspector Md Abdur Jalil is the plaintiff.