Stop mass arrests: No destruction in the name of hartal

In a democratic state the country should be conducted in a democratic manner. But our political leadership, be it government or opposition, often transgresses that border.

It cannot be said that the political situation of the country was normal when the schedule of the`12th parliamentary election was announced. The ruling party received the election schedule with glee but the opposition party rejected it. BNP and its like minded parties have been observing Hartal-blockades since 29 October with the demand of resignation of this government.

The programmes of the opposition parties before the schedule were finished on Thursday. They have announced a fresh two-day hartal from Sunday. On the other hand, the government has arrested many senior leaders of BNP including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir with the allegation against them of vandalizing on 28 October.