Excessive airfare: Breaking the corruption nexus

The directive further states that airline tickets blocked through group bookings by airlines or travel agencies up to the date of the circular’s issuance must be sold within the next seven days, ensuring that the passenger’s name, passport number and a copy of the passport are provided. Otherwise, the respective airline will automatically cancel the tickets within the following three days. For group bookings, the actual ticket price must be reported to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism immediately upon sale and published on the website. The circular also specifies that no airline or travel agency may sell tickets at a price exceeding the fare approved by the Civil Aviation Authority.

According to the relevant sources, a powerful syndicate has emerged between Middle East airline operators and certain domestic agencies. This syndicate pre-books group seats on various airline routes via email, even when no specific agency demand exists and without requiring passengers to provide passports, visas or travel documents. By blocking airline tickets in advance and keeping them under their control, they later increase prices at their discretion. As a result, outbound passengers have been forced to pay up to three times the standard fare. Due to this syndicate, tickets originally priced between Tk 60,000 and Tk 70,000 have been sold for Tk 150,000 or even more. It is hoped that restricting group ticket bookings will prevent unnecessary passenger harassment and excessive costs.