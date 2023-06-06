Why didn’t the decision to import onions come earlier?

Surely the agriculture ministry will take care of the interests of farmers and the commerce ministry of the interests of consumers. But the sufferings of general people know no bounds if there appears an incoordination in steps between the two ministries.

To protect the farmers, the import duty for onion has to be imposed in such a way so that the cost of the imported product remains higher than the production cost in the country – the government should take this analysis of trade experts into consideration for the sake of general consumers. As a result, there will be imports and at the same time the price will not slump.

The price of onion would decrease if Indian onion hits the market. In that case, the question is how would the agriculture ministry avoid its responsibility as people had to buy the product at such a high price for the last two months?

We must not forget that the price of every daily necessary is high in the market. The country in May recorded the highest inflation rate (9.94 per cent) in the last 11 years. Why this procrastination when it was essential to take a decision quickly to ease the people’s sufferings?