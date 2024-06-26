Existing laws enough to ensure cyber security for women

The women politicians were subjected to cyberattack the most on social media ahead of 12th parliamentary elections. This was found in a research conducted by Canada-based technological rights agency, Tech Global Institute. The research titled “From Hate Campaigns to Attacks: Gendered Portrayals of Political Disinformation in Bangladesh” was published on 11 June.

The research analysed the public posts of Facebook pages and groups from 1 December to 15 January and public reactions on those. The contents that emanated wrong or baseless or false or information or contents which alter truth were considered as disinformation.

The study analysed some 25,000 Facebook contents to find out how women were subjected to disinformation and fake propaganda ahead of the national elections, including misuse of intimate photos, doxing (using personal information of a person deliberately for heinous purposes), trolling and making deep-fake photos of a person without consent and sexual harassment.