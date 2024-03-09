Allegations against BRTA: Denials don't end responsibilities

TIB maintained global standards while preparing the report based on the statements of the victims and users. BRTA has to conduct another scientific study if it wants to reject any information from the TIB report. It would not do saying something flimsy like - this has tarnished the image of the organisation or the government.

Those who are allowing the corruption in the transport sector are actually tarnishing the image of the government. The BRTA chairman should have thanked TIB for highlighting the irregularities and weaknesses of the sector.

Since the culture of accountability has not grown in Bangladesh, we don’t expect that much from the BRTA. But the victims would get some sort of relief if the people involved with the transport sector including BRTA come to their senses following this report by TIB.