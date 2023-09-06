55 kg gold theft: When the guardians turn thieves

Customs officials at the airport have consistently labeled it as a case of theft, but security officials have countered the claim, suggesting that the gold was removed from the lockers not in a single day but at different times, implicating insiders' involvement in the incident.

AKM Nurul Huda Azad, the Commissioner of Dhaka Custom House, informed Prothom Alo that although there are multiple lockers in the warehouse, the gold was stolen from one specific locker. These gold items were recovered between 2020 and 2023.

As per the regulations, if smuggled gold is confiscated at the airport, it should be seized and promptly sent to the vault of the Bangladesh Bank within a maximum of four months. So, the question arises as to why the gold seized two to three years ago was still kept in the airport warehouse.