Politics of clashes and cases: Avoid conflict for fair election 

The ruling Awami League, opposition BNP, and their allied organisations have intensified their activities on the streets in the lead-up to the elections. Almost every day, there are events organised by various political parties. While we would welcome these programs ending peacefully, it's concerning that incidents of attacks and conflicts during these political events have become all too common.

According to a report by Prothom Alo, there are allegations that leaders and activists from the Awami League and Jubo League attacked and even opened fire at BNP leaders and activists in Goyarbhanga market of Belghar North Union in Cumilla's Lalmai Upazila during a programme in 26 August.

This incident resulted in injuries to 20 individuals, including two who were shot. Kamrul Hasan, the Upazila Parishad Chairman and convener of Cumilla South District Jubo League, denied any involvement in the attack and instead blamed the BNP.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmai Police Station, Hanif Sarkar, informed Prothom Alo that a conflict had arisen between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP in Belghar North Union. However, the question remains as to what steps were taken to address and mitigate this issue.