Politics of clashes and cases: Avoid conflict for fair election 

The ruling Awami League, opposition BNP, and their allied organisations have intensified their activities on the streets in the lead-up to the elections. Almost every day, there are events organised by various political parties. While we would welcome these programs ending peacefully, it's concerning that incidents of attacks and conflicts during these political events have become all too common.
According to a report by Prothom Alo, there are allegations that leaders and activists from the Awami League and Jubo League attacked and even opened fire at BNP leaders and activists in Goyarbhanga market of Belghar North Union in Cumilla's Lalmai Upazila during a programme in 26 August.
This incident resulted in injuries to 20 individuals, including two who were shot. Kamrul Hasan, the Upazila Parishad Chairman and convener of Cumilla South District Jubo League, denied any involvement in the attack and instead blamed the BNP.
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmai Police Station, Hanif Sarkar, informed Prothom Alo that a conflict had arisen between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP in Belghar North Union. However, the question remains as to what steps were taken to address and mitigate this issue.
The conflicts are not isolated to just Lalmai in Comilla. Similar incidents are unfolding in many locations. For instance, on 20 August, clashes resulted in the injury of 200 people and the arrest of 21 individuals across four districts during a BNP road march program.
This program was organised in all districts of the country. While the event proceeded peacefully in most districts, it is essential to delve into the reasons behind the clashes in those specific four districts and to determine who was responsible for instigating them.
Lately, a concerning trend has emerged where the opposition party announces a programme, and shortly thereafter, the ruling party introduces a similar programme simultaneously. This raises the question: why would the party in power feel threatened by an opposition program? We have consistently urged political parties to avoid engaging in such counter programmes.
To ensure a peaceful atmosphere, it's imperative that the Awami League refrains from pursuing counter programmes. It is difficult to anticipate a peaceful environment from those who exhibit limited tolerance in conducting their own political activities, particularly as the elections draw near.
In addition to the conflicts during the opposition party programmes, another issue is escalating tensions within the political sphere. Whenever an incident occurs, it becomes apparent that the law enforcement authorities indiscriminately file cases against leaders and members of opposition parties, often including many unnamed individuals as suspects.
Subsequently, these unnamed individuals are conveniently replaced. Furthermore, instances have been observed where those who have been targeted by supporters of the ruling party are subsequently subjected to harassment through legal cases in their names.
Government policymakers consistently emphasise their commitment to ensuring a fair, peaceful, and inclusive election. However, the establishment of an election environment conducive to these principles becomes questionable when cases of harassment are lodged against opposition party leaders and workers.
Beyond the debate concerning whether the elections will be conducted under a partisan or non-partisan government, a multitude of concerns arises.
If the government seeks to avert a recurrence of a one-sided and coerced election, it becomes imperative to steer clear of engaging in a politics of conflict. It then becomes the responsibility of law enforcement to take resolute action against those involved in clashes.
Creating a truly fair and peaceful election environment cannot be achieved if the approach involves discounting the actions of ruling party leaders and activists while selectively targeting and harassing opposition party leaders and workers.