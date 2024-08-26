Cases filed in the same old trend: Ensure safety of the accused

The way cases are being filed indiscriminately against the ministers and leaders of Awami League, questions have been raised whether it is in favour or against justice.

Everyone has the right to defend themselves in court. But there are allegations that many people are not getting that chance in this transition situation of government change.

Lawyers are an essential part of the judiciary. They take a stand for the plaintiff or the defendant of a case. However in a number of cases, a section of the lawyers are playing such a role that no one’s able to stand up for the defendant. This is extremely reprehensible.

A few days ago a former minister and one of the joint general secretaries of Awami League, Dipu Moni, was assaulted in the court premises. The concerned agencies failed to even provide her the dignity and protection she deserves as a woman.