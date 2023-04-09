Onion crop: Our farmers are capable

Amidst many disappointments, the bumper yield of onions is positive news.

The production of onions in Bangladesh has been exceeding the target for a couple of years now, there’s no need of importing onions separately from India or any other country now.

This has proved that our farmers too can do it if provided with necessary assistance and support. We salute the onion farmers.

It’s learnt from Prothom Alo’s report that Bangladesh had put more stress on onion farming as the import of onion from India falls into uncertainty now and then.

Agricultural analysts are saying that the farmers have even leaned towards onion farming for getting good prices of onion in the past several years.