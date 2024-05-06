Power crisis and price hike: Stop wastage, corruption in energy sector

To deal with the pressure of subsidy, the government has taken a decision to increase the price of electricity four times a year. Policymakers of the government announced this decision in a meeting with the visiting representatives of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid had said last February that the price is being adjusted to deal with the shortfall. The price will be adjusted in phases during the next three years. The government increased the price thrice last year and once in the current year.

Though the IMF is happy with such steps from the government, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for the public to be happy about it. Organisations like the IMF and the World Bank are against subsidy and they recommend the same prescription for almost all developing country. It doesn’t matter to them even if this prescription drowns the economy of many countries.