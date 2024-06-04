Daily essentials become luxuries: Why no coordinated steps against inflation?

The picture of inflation portrayed by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) just ahead of the budget presentation for the 2024-25 fiscal is extremely alarming.

Though the overall inflation is 10 per cent the food inflation is way higher. While the issue of high inflation is being heavily discussed for the last couple of years, the government taking any effective steps is unheard of.

The poor and limited income people in Bangladesh are being affected the most by the price hike of daily essentials including rice, pulses, edible oil and sugar. Their incomes didn’t increase much. The analysis done by CPD showed, the price of rice has increased more for the poor than the rich people.

The price of coarse rice has increased by 30 per cent in the last five and a half years. The same coarse rice that used to sell at Tk 40 per kg in January 2019, sold at Tk 52 per kg this May. Over the same period, the prices of miniket and paijam varieties of rice have increased by 17 and 18 per cent respectively.