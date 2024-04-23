Surplus rice production: Protect interest of producers and consumers

The government is hopeful that the rice production will increase this year in the Boro season. According to US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, Boro paddy has been cultivated on 4.9 million (49 lakh) hectares of land in Bangladesh this year which is 50,000 hectares more than the previous year. It can be assumed that the rice production would increase by 500,000 (5 lakh) tonnes from this.

However, this additional production of Boro is not necessarily reassuring. The yield of upcoming Aman and Aush seasons should also be kept in mind. Usually there are more natural calamities during the Aman season.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) director general Md Shahjahan Kabir told Prothom Alo that the production of rice in the country will exceed 40 million (4 crore) tonnes this year, which is at least 4 million (40 lakh) more than the country’s demand. So, there’s no need for rice import.