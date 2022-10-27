Cyclone Sitrang: Role of meteorological department disappointing

The country's economy and people's lives are in mayhem due to the ongoing global crisis. A few months ago, people suffered from the terrible floods in the north-eastern part of the country. This week the people of the south-eastern region, central region and south coast of the country suffered major losses due to the impact of Cyclone Sitrang.

The cyclone took 35 lives. Houses, fish enclosures, ponds and farmers' crops have been severely damaged. Now the farmers are worried about rice and winter vegetables. Earlier they had to suffer due to drought at the beginning of Aman crop season.

We have made great progress in tackling natural disasters by reducing the damage compared to the past. This year's cyclone also did not cause much damage. Yet the damage already caused cannot be ignored in any way, especially with so many casualties.