Cyclone Sitrang: Role of meteorological department disappointing

Cyclone damage cannot be avoided but it can be reduced with timely and accurate weather forecasting one to two weeks in advance. This is how natural disasters are being dealt with around the world in the current age of information technology. Sadly, our meteorological department failed to play an effective role in forecasting Sitrang.
The meteorological department had said since Monday morning, even in its 6:30 pm bulletin that day, that the cyclone could start sweeping over Bhola by midnight that day or early Tuesday morning. However, the front of the cyclone started hitting the coast of Bangladesh by 6:00 pm. And in the next bulletin of that day at 10:00 pm it is said the cyclone started crossing the Barisal-Chittagong coast from Bhola at 9:00 pm. We witnessed various discussions and criticisms about this in the media and social media.
Not only that, there was confusion in the forecast of the meteorological department about the region through which the cyclone would enter the coast. However, the various weather forecast models of the world were saying that Sitrang may start hitting the coast of Bangladesh after Monday afternoon in the evening. Prothom Alo publishes meteorological department forecasts as well as interviews with independent meteorologists and experts, reflecting the forecasts of international forecast models along with the path of the cyclone.
The reason for the confusion over the cyclone is that Sitrang has behaved quite abnormally, the meteorological department argues. They were not sure where it would hit due to repeated course changes.
The meteorological department realised this after the cyclone had hit Bhola at 9:00 pm, but due to disruption of electricity and internet connection, it was delayed to upload the updates on the website of the department.
However, experts say that the weather department has failed to analyse the weather forecasting models of Europe, America, Japan and artificial satellite data. Apart from this, there is a question about whether they have the ability to analyse these data or not.
Pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University and professor of Disaster Science and Management Department ASM Maksud Kamal told Prothom Alo, "Talking to the department of meteorology, I felt that there is a lack of workforce qualified to use the modern technology for forecasting meteorology and cyclones.”
They should be made more skilled. Otherwise, a bigger disaster may occur from such a mistake in the future. We also believe the government policymakers must increase the capacity and modernise the meteorological department.
There is no doubt that Bangladesh is a country prone to natural disasters. But due to climate change, cyclones are frequently hitting every year. Apart from the immediate damage, its impact remains in public life for a long time. Due to these cyclones, the number of climate refugees is increasing in the country. Therefore, we want to see the Department of Meteorology in a more responsible role in dealing with disasters.