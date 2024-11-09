Lead in children’s blood: Strengthen law enforcement, monitoring

It is highly alarming that Bangladesh ranks fourth in the world when it comes to lead poisoning in children.

United Nations Children’s fund (UNICEF) along with the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), and the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) after running tests on 980 children in Khulna, Tangail, Patuakhali and Sylhet districts with 500 children in Dhaka has identified the presence of lead in all of their blood.

Among the samples, 40 per cent of the samples from the four districts and 80 per cent of the samples from Dhaka contained more than five micrograms of lead per decilitre of blood which goes above the maximum limit determined by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, we need to keep this in mind that no level of lead being present in the blood of children is safe.