Restoring trust in the banking sector will be tough

We hope the government policymakers will realise the significance of what the economists and experts have said about the country's economy, especially the banking sector, in a dialogue organised by the research organisation Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD). First of all the government must acknowledge the problem. Secondly, effective steps should be taken to solve the problem. But the government has a tendency to show that everything is going well. Such tendency of the government can bring grave consequence in the future.

Renowned economist and member of Bangladesh's first planning commission, Rehman Sobhan compared the prevailing economic crisis to cancer. Cancer spreads from one part of the body to different parts. He commented that the current situation has arisen due to structural problems, lack of good governance, not adopting reforms on time.