Bridges by leaders’ homes and other development discrepancies

The report, ‘Inaccurate estimates for bridges cost Tk 25.31b in losses,’ appearing in Prothom Alo on Sunday, gave a partial picture of what happens when development projects are tailored to the demands of the people’s representatives. It pointed out how projects are taken up, without any studies or surveys, simply at the whims of people’s representatives, leaders of the ruling party or other powerful persons. Once the work is over, the bridges are of no use to anyone.

There are instances in other countries too, of development projects being taken up at the behest of people’s representatives, but in those cases it is first assessed whether the projects will serve the greater interests of the people. There is a propensity among a certain section of our people’s representatives to ensure that the road is made by their homes and that the bridge is constructed there too. It is a matter of ‘prestige’. They do not bother that their ‘prestige’ is being paid for at the cost of the country and the people.