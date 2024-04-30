Ministry’s whim: Why this confusion about opening schools amid heatwave

Three types of instructions were found yesterday, Monday, regarding the opening of educational institutions, which created confusion among the public, including even the relevant people. Especially the teachers, students and parents in excessive tension.

As soon as the Eid holidays ended, severe heatwave started sweeping over parts of the country. That’s why the vacation in educational institutions was extended by seven more days. However, the ministry reopened secondary schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical education institutes Sunday amid the severe heatwave.

The ministry of primary and mass education also followed them. When they took this decision, the country was going through a record-breaking heatwave within the last 76 years.