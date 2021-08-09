Dhaka WASA, where whims overtake rules

Again, for over 16 months now, Sharmeen Huq Amir has been carrying out additional duty as secretary, Dhaka WASA. She is an executive engineer at WASA.

The two posts – chief revenue officer and secretary – are of the deputy secretary rank and generally are given to officers of the BCS cadre. But MD Taqsem A Khan does not want any administration cadre officers in Dhaka WASA. They will not follow his whims to run the organisation. They will try to adhere to the rules. And that is why Dhaka WASA is rife with ‘acting’ and in-charge’ officers bestowed with ‘additional duties’.

According to the public service rules, if anyone is to continue with ‘additional duties’ for over two months, the approval of the board is required. But ever since he took over as MD in 2009, Taqsem A Khan had hardly paid heed to any rules or regulations.