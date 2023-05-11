He will live on through his work and devotion

Professor Nurul Islam is a prominent figure among the few economists who played a leading role during the Bangladesh liberation war and rebuilding the nation.

Be it as a university teacher, the head of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) or the deputy chairman of first ever planning commission, his work and dedication revolved around Bangladesh’s economic development and the prosperity of the general people.

Even when he held top positions of various international organisations abroad, he still thought about the country.

Economist Nurul Islam was born in Chattoram’s Patiya in 1929. After receiving his PhD degree from Harvard University in mid 50s, he joined Dhaka University as an associate professor of economics.