Cyber Security Act: Remove scope of misuse

It has been found in a statistics that only two per cent of the accused have been convicted in cases filed under the Digital Security Act. When it came to identifying the crime under this act, the decision of a field level official would be considered final which has been retained in the Cyber Security Act as well.

The statements High Court Division justice Sheikh Hassan Arif made in a workshop titled ‘Cyber Security Act and Law Reporting’, organised by Law’ Reporters Forum (LRF) on last Monday, only reechoed the concerns of the reporters.

Addressing media workers participating in the workshop the justice said, “Five sections of the act (22, 23, 25, 27 and 28) can land you into trouble in any way… In case of defamation under section No. 29, you might get away with a fine though. But, some of the sections can take a really dangerous turn for journalism.”