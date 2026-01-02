Such an outpouring of mourning and respect is rare in history

The way the funeral of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia turned into a vast sea of people is a rare event in our history. Last Wednesday, Dhaka truly became a capital of mourning. People from all walks of life, regardless of party affiliation, poured in spontaneously to pay their final respects and express love for Khaleda Zia who came to symbolise uncompromising politics, sacrifice, magnanimity, and unity in Bangladesh’s political life.

Rows of mourners attended the funeral across nearly all the major roads of the capital, extending far beyond the funeral venue at Manik Mia Avenue and the Parliament complex area. Beyond Dhaka, countless people across the country also took part in her absentee funeral prayers. Such an unprecedented scene at the passing of a political leader marks a milestone in Bangladesh’s political history, carrying multifaceted political significance.

Khaleda Zia was laid to rest with full state honours.