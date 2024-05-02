Power crisis and outage : When will a balance be struck?

The demand of electricity has increased due to the severe heat wave and the government according to their ability is trying to step up power generation. But there their efforts and reality do not match.

Though there has been a new record of power production, the deficit has reached record high within the last decade. According to Power Division, Power Development Board (PDB), Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) data more than 3,000 megawatts of load shedding had to be done during the day last Monday.

The electricity generation capacity in the country is almost 26,000 megawatts now. Meanwhile the actual production ranges from 13,000 up to 15,500 megawatts.