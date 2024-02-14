Evade conflict of interest within the parliamentary committees

It was quite a good initiative to bring amendments in the parliamentary rule of procedures to choose presidents of the parliamentary standing committees from among the MPs outside the cabinet in 1997.

Before that, the ministers used to be the president of the respective parliamentary standing committees which did not comply with parliamentary democracy. Questions were raised as to how accountable would be the executive when a minister, who is the chief of the ministry, becomes the head of the concerned parliamentary standing committee.

The 12th national parliament has formed a total of 50 parliamentary standing committees within just five days of starting. Of them, 39 are standing committees on different ministries. The remaining 11 committees are on parliamentary affairs.