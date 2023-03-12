Embankments to save crops: Who will free PIC from syndicates?

Food security of Bangladesh largely depends on the production of the boro crop and a large amount of boro rice is produced in the haor areas. Early floods inundate the haor areas due to excessive rains in the state of Meghalaya in India in April-May for the last few years. Alongside these untimely floods, erosion of weaker embankments damage the boro crop production every year. This year also the farmers are apprehensive as all the embankments have not been repaired in due time. Why do these failures to construct and repair embankments recur every year?

A huge amount of crops was damaged as early floods and flash floods damaged many embankments in 2017. Local farmers and representatives of civic bodies brought allegations of irregularities and corruption against the contractors involved with the construction of the embankments. In the wake of criticisms, the authorities abolished the contractor system and introduced Project Implementation Committee (PIC), consisting stakeholders, local eminent persons and the administration, to select and implement the projects. Actual farmers are the stakeholders, say the guidelines.