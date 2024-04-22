Anti-casino raids: Accused being politically rehabilitated

However, the fact that the investigation in the case filed in 2019 has not been completed in April 2024 or that the hearing of some cases was still ongoing do not prove that they have proper initiatives in this regard.

Selim Pradhan, sentenced to four years in the casino-related case, has announced to contest from Rupganj in the upcoming upazila elections. According to the High Court’s ruling, a person who has served two years of imprisonment cannot participate in the elections. Although Selim Pradhan claimed that the case against him was conspiratorial and he filed a writ against it in the High Court.

The election commission will decide whether Selim Pradhan can contest the elections or not. But what is the answer to the question that the cases filed during the anti-casino drives have not been resolved in all these years? Not only have the casino-kingpins evaded prosecution, they are being rehabilitated in politics. It is not only a violation of the previous announcement of the government, but also against the rule of law.