Death in custody: Call for impartial investigation

Additional Superintendent of Police in Cumilla (Sadar Circle), Mohammad Saiful Malik, informed Prothom Alo that around 11.00 AM last Friday, the army handed over Touhidul Islam to the local police. At the time of transfer, he was found unconscious. Later, he was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him death.

It is important to note that this is not the first instance of a custodial death during the tenure of the interim government. According to data from Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a total of 21 individuals were victims of extrajudicial killings in 2024. Among them, 12 individuals reportedly died in custody or were subjected to extrajudicial killings by various government forces under the interim administration.

In protest against Touhidul’s death in joint force custody, local residents organised a human chain demonstration. However, the police stated that the victim’s family had not filed any complaint regarding his death. In contrast, Touhidul’s family has alleged that he died as a result of torture. His four children have lost their father.