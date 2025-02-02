Editorial
Death in custody: Call for impartial investigation
What is the explanation behind the death of Md. Touhidul Islam, a student leader from Cumilla, who was arrested by the joint security forces late at night from his residence? If there are allegations against an individual, law enforcement agencies have the authority to take legal action. However, under the guise of legal steps, they cannot engage in unlawful activities. According to Touhidul’s family, the joint force personnel conducted a search for illegal firearms based on false information. When no weapons were found, they allegedly tortured and killed him.
In an official statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned that Touhidul was arrested based on specific changes. Even if this claim is true, how could a physically healthy individual become a lifeless body just a few hours after his arrest? Visible signs of torture were reportedly present on his abdomen, chest, back, legs, throat and other parts of his body.
Additional Superintendent of Police in Cumilla (Sadar Circle), Mohammad Saiful Malik, informed Prothom Alo that around 11.00 AM last Friday, the army handed over Touhidul Islam to the local police. At the time of transfer, he was found unconscious. Later, he was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him death.
It is important to note that this is not the first instance of a custodial death during the tenure of the interim government. According to data from Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a total of 21 individuals were victims of extrajudicial killings in 2024. Among them, 12 individuals reportedly died in custody or were subjected to extrajudicial killings by various government forces under the interim administration.
In protest against Touhidul’s death in joint force custody, local residents organised a human chain demonstration. However, the police stated that the victim’s family had not filed any complaint regarding his death. In contrast, Touhidul’s family has alleged that he died as a result of torture. His four children have lost their father.
A person returning home upon hearing of his father’s death should not himself become a victim of custodial torture- this constitutes a severe violation of human rights and goes against the rule of law. In the past, law enforcement agencies were allowed to act with impunity, leading some personnel to take the law into their own hands. Even after the fall of the dictator government following the student-led uprising, should custodial deaths of citizen still persist?
The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) has described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable. It has also announced the immediate withdrawal of the camp commander of the concerned military camp.
Furthermore, a high-level investigation committee has been formed to determine the exact cause of death. ISPR has assured that any individuals found guilty in the investigation will be subjected to appropriate legal action under military law.
Another statement issued by the chief advisor’s press wing stated that the government has ordered a prompt investigation into the death of student leader Md. Touhidul Islam while in the custody of security forces in Cumilla. The statement also confirmed the formation of an investigative committee to probe the incident.
We believe that the investigation committee will only gain credibility if it successfully uncovers the actual cause of Touhidul’s death and identifies those responsible. In the past, such committees have often been more focused on shifting blame rather than revealing the truth. We hope this will not be repeated.
Ensuring justice is the only way to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations. A thorough investigation into Touhidul’s death and holding the responsible individuals accountable is essential to settling a precedent for justice. Human rights organisations have called for an impartial investigation and legal proceedings in this case. The people of Bangladesh do not wish to see further violations of human rights, including deaths in law enforcement custody and extrajudicial killings.