Capture the big fish, not only small ones

According to the Prothom Alo report, the prices of onions doubled after the announcement of extension of the restriction on onion export by India. Traders have hiked the price by Tk 50-89 per kg from retail to the wholesale level. Prices reached Tk 200 in some markets in the capital. When India halted onion export in 2019, a big crisis emerged in the local market at the time.

On 7 December, the department of commerce in India said restrictions on the export of onions will remain effective till 31 March. Soon after the declaration, there was no reason that prices of onions in the local market would be doubled. If the import of essentials is stopped, it is supposed to take a few days to have an impact on the local market.