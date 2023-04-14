Prosperity and well-being for all

Today is Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla New Year.

Rabindranath Tagore ushered in New Year with this song, ‘Esho Hey Baishakh, Esho, Esho/ Taposnishwasbaye Mumurshure Dao Uraye/ Botshorer Aborjona Dur Hoye Jak’ (Come, Oh Baishakh, in the hot summer month, Blow away the decaying, let last year’s waste be gone.”

We hope the new year will bring joy and the message of hope to all, erasing the all evil, sorrow and sickness of the past.

Bangla new year is a national festival and celebration of life for the Bengalis. Like every other year, people from all walks of life in Bangladesh eagerly wait to welcome the Bangla new year.