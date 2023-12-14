Banning political activities is not EC’s task

Questions have been raised regarding the Election Commission’s (EC) request to the home ministry seeking ban on political activities except the election campaigns from 18 December to the day of casting votes.

According to news reports, the letter sent to the Public Security Division under the home ministry by the EC noted that it is advisable to refrain all the people from any rallies, or other political programmes that may disrupt the electoral process or discourage the voters from exercising their franchise.

The deadline to withdraw candidacy ends on 17 December. The election campaigns are supposed to be started from the next day on 18 December.

The EC is saying that political programmes cannot be held at that time. Does it mean that election is a non-political matter?