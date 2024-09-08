One month of interim govt: Good start, more visible steps required

This massive amount of expectations from the people of the country is actually a huge challenge for the interim government. Also it is impossible to make an evaluation of that within just one month. However we can see that the government has taken some notably positive steps in the past one month. It has become clear that the government is paying special attention to the financial sector.

Freeing the banks out of the grips of major loan defaulters and looting business cohorts, new board of directors have been formed. Measures are being taken against corruption. The scope to legitimise black money has been cancelled. Initiatives are being taken to bring back the laundered money. Plus, an enquiry and investigation committee has been formed to probe the irregularities and corruption in the capital market.

Meanwhile, an expert committee has been formed already to strengthen the structure of the healthcare system. Abolition of various black laws has been promised to ensure freedom of press. The government has started the process of discussion with the political parties. And the Instrument of Accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance has been signed, which will come in handy to thwart any such attempts in future.