Meghna protection initiative: Illegal sand extractors must be stopped

Officials from the Department of Environment and the Fisheries Research Institute say the embankment in Chandpur has caved in due to indiscriminate sand mining in the Meghna. The river bank is also eroding. Breeding of Hilsa is also at risk. People from all walks of life in Chandpur were protesting against this. On 2 March, Prothom Alo published a report on this.

The prosecution then plead for leave to appeal. According to Balu Mahal and sand management rules, hydrographic survey report is not the sole basis for sand extraction from any river. According to the Balu Mahal and Soil Management Act, the deputy commissioner will take the opinion of the concerned authorities if there is any possibility of damage to the environment, landslides or diversion of rivers or canals, government facilities (such as bridges, culverts, roads, ferries, hat bazaars, tea gardens, river dams, etc.) and residential areas.

After this leave to appeal, Justice M Enayetur Rahim of the Appellate Division has stayed till 25 April the High Court verdict that allowed Chandpur UP Chairman Md. Selim Khan to extract sand from the Meghna river. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan were representing the state in the hearing. Selim Khan's sand extraction freely and illegally will be stopped as the permission given by the High Court has been suspended.