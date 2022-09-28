Water level receding in three districts: Implement North Rajshahi Irrigation Project

Although the cultivation of boro crop has decreased in the north-western districts of the country in the past decade, the water level in Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj is still receding. Even during the monsoon, the water level does not restore.

A recently published research report revealed this. Researchers have identified two major reasons behind this. Firstly, long duration rainfall or intensity of rainfall has reduced in Barind tract. Secondly, indiscriminate use of groundwater for irrigation and other purposes.

Five organisations and universities of the country, led by Australia’s science-based organisation Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, carried out the study on sustainable use of groundwater and food security in 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Study of water fluctuations in 328 tube wells in the region from 1985 to 2016 revealed that water is not receding uniformly everywhere.