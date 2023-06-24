Gender equality in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Bangladesh leading in every index of gender equality among all the South Asian countries is certainly good news. Much of that joy fades away though, when we see that gender disparity is most prominent in this very region. This report measures if men and women around the globe are provided with equal opportunities or not.

When it comes to gender equality in South Asia, Bangladesh is followed by Bhutan with the score of 68.2. The scores obtained by Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and India are 66.3, 65.9, 64.9 and 64.3 respectively. Pakistan with the score of 57.5 and Afganistan with 40.5 are in the worst positions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s achievement is 72.2 in World Economic Forum (WEF)’s latest Global Gender Gap Report 2023 with the global position of 59th. Leaving Sri Lanka behind, Bangladesh has been on the top of this list in South Asia since 2014.