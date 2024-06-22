Mobile banking: Reduce fees further

It’s a positive sign that the rate of Bangladeshi people opening Mobile Financial Service (MFS) accounts is increasing fast. People no longer need to visit faraway banks for transaction of money. Rather they can meet that need with the help of mobile banking agents close at hand.

There are quite a few MFS companies including Bkash, Nagad, Rocket and Upay in Bangladesh. Mobile banking transactions can be done using one’s mobile phone or from agent points. The service has become quite popular over the past decade.

The report on socio economic and demographic survey 2023 done by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) came up with the observation that among the eight divisions of the country people in Rangpur have the maximum number of mobile financial services or MFS accounts and the figure is 28.10 per cent.