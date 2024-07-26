Economic loss: Restore a state normalcy

According to knitwear industries owners’ association BKMEA executive president Mohammad Hatem, if the factory remains closed even for a day the financial loss incurred is 160 million (16 crore) dollars which amounts to 17.28 billion (1,728 crore) in Bangladeshi taka.

Policy Research Institute’s executive director Ahsan H Mansur said that the economy has suffered a loss of more than Tk 840 million (84,000 crore) in the past one week.

There has been a daily loss of almost Tk 120 billion (12,000 crore) in the ongoing stagnation. It might be possible to measure the economic loss in terms of money but there’s no scale to measure the damage done to country’s image.

International transactions of the banks in the country is completely dependent on internet. Since the internet was down, communication with the foreign banks as well as with the buyers and the sellers was totally closed.