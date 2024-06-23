BSMMU: Repair ICUs and appoint adequate staff

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) was established for providing patients with quality treatment alongside physicians’ higher education and research activities. The institution has also won people’s trust in a short period of time. They believe they will receive good treatment going to this hospital.

However, sometimes there is such news about this university in the media that it becomes difficult to keep faith in them. We came to learn from a report published in Prothom Alo on 20 June that half of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at BSMMU is out of order.

There are 101 ICU beds there with 20 of those for newborns and 20 others for children. Of the total ICUs, 42 are out of order. And 20 ICUs have never even been started up. In that sense, 62 ICUs are lying unused. Besides, there are 14 HDU beds in the hospital, four of which cannot be put to use because of the lack of necessary equipment.