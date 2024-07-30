Stop using force: Government's words and deeds must match

It was assumed that after the verdict of the Supreme Court there would be a peaceful and logical end to the quota reform movement of the students. And, normalcy would be restored all over the country including the educational institutions. The eight-point demand presented by the students also mentioned immediate opening of the universities and the safety of the general students.

Notably, there have been over 200 deaths and several thousand injuries from clashes and bullets fired by the law and order enforcement agencies during the quota reform movement. Besides, extensive amount of state properties were also destroyed.

We had expected that the government would take initiative to resolve the crisis quickly through a discussion with the protesting students for rapid improvement of the situation. The ministers had given such indications also. But with grave concern we noticed that various tactics were adopted to create division among the protesters.