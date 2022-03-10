Right to access information must be ensured

The Information Commission on Tuesday ordered the police to provide the information sought under the Right to Information Act within the next 20 days. This will protect the people’s right to information on the one hand and will increase people’s confidence with the organisation on the other. We appreciate the order of the Information Commission and demand its speedy implementation.

On 7 June 2021, writer, researcher and rights defender Saad Hammadi appealed to the concerned police official at the police headquarters under the Right to Information Act seeking information regarding the number of cases lodged under the Digital Security Act every year and the number of accused and arrestees in these cases since its enactment.