River vessels and river routes deluged in disorder

There are five dumb ferries made in 1925 that presently operate on the Banglabazar, Madaripur-Shimulia, Munshiganj route. These ferries have no engines but are pulled along with tugboats. This is extremely risky when going along the strong currents of the river Padma.
Ferries are used in six routes of the country at present. These are the Shimulia-Banglabazar, Daultadia-Paturua, Aricha-Kazirhat, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Laharhat-Bhedura, and Bhola-Lakshmipur routes. Sources in the shipping directorate have said 23 ferries have been provided with fitness certificates at various times. Only six of these are presently valid.
There are a much higher number of passenger and cargo vessels in operation. The authorities must explain how these are operating with no registration or fitness certificates. It is only when any accident occurs on the river that the authorities sit up and take notice. Then gradually everything goes back to as it was
The Prothom Alo report further revealed that none of the four ferries which had collided with the Padma bridge pillars had fitness certificates. The tenures of two of the ferries have expired. Concerned persons say that if fitness tests are carried out, then any faults can be identified and fixed.
The BIWTC chairman has said the ferries have been made under the supervision of the International Association of Classification Societies and remain fit even after 40 years. If that was so, what is the problem in procuring fitness certificates?
It is not just the ferries that have no fitness certificates. There are allegations that most of the launches, steamers, bulkheads and other cargo vessels on the rivers have no fitness certificates. The cargo vessel which collided with a launch on 4 April, resulting in the launch capsizing and death of 34 passengers, had no fitness certificate. Records show there are 13,486 certified vessels in the country. Of these, from 1 July 2020 to 30 June this year, the certificates of only 8,000 were renewed.
But there is a higher number of passenger and cargo vessels in operation. The authorities must explain how these are operating with no registration or fitness certificates. It is only when any accident occurs on the river that the authorities sit up and take notice. Then gradually everything goes back to as it was.
This disorder on the river routes must stop. All vessels must be accountable. But first of all, the authorities entrusted with ensuring this accountability, must prove to be accountable themselves.