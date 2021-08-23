River vessels and river routes deluged in disorder

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)'s non-renewal of certificates for ferries is a glaring example of the blatant disregard of rules and regulations by government organisations. In a report of Prothom Alo on Thursday, it was revealed that 47 of 53 ferries had no fitness certificates. It is the responsibility of the shipping directorate to carry out inspection and registration of river vessels and to ensure their fitness. But this government organisation plays the role of a mere onlooker. These observations were made in the report of the inquiry committee formed to look into the recent collisions of four ferries with pillars of Padma bridge.

According to the Inland Shipping Ordinance (1976), a vessel can ply the waterways in the country for 40 years. After that, if it is proven to be fit after inspection, it can be given permission in two phases of five years each, to ply for another 10 years in total. But we even have 95-year-old ferries on our rivers.