Women's Reform Commission: There should be healthy debate

The core spirit of the student-led mass uprising of 2024 was to end discrimination at all levels of society and the state. The July–August movement gradually took the form of a mass uprising and brought an end to authoritarian rule.

The contribution of women in bringing this movement to its final success was remarkable—women played crucial roles and, in many cases, became the turning point of the struggle.

To fulfil the public desire for change that the uprising generated, the interim government formed the Women's Reform Commission along with other commissions. The commission recently submitted its report and recommendations to the head of government.