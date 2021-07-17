SSC and HSC exams: Compulsory subjects should not be dropped

However, it is difficult to support the plan given by the education minister for having the exams in only three group-based subjects. After all, for both SSC and HSC students, Bangla, English and math are important. If we see the results of the exams over the past few years, we will see that the rate of failure is higher in English and math. And without performing well in these two subjects, it is difficult to go on with higher studies. So it would not be wise to simply carrying out mapping on these two subjects on the basis of the students JSC and SSC (in the case of HSC students) results. Educationists say that exams in Bangla, English and math are a must.

We believe that Bangla, English and math must not be dropped from assessment. Hopefully the pandemic will ease up within a couple of months and the government will have time to assess the students based on the exams and assignments. It would in no way be correct to drop these compulsory subjects.