LPG market out of control: The cost of cooking gas is becoming unbearable

The uncontrolled market of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used for cooking, is not only placing an increasing burden on people across all sections of society, from working-class families to the middle class, but has also become a source of public discontent.

Rising prices of fuel, electricity and LPG have been a major factor fuelling the recent garment workers’ protests in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and other parts of the country.

LPG prices in Bangladesh are already 45–50 per cent higher than those in neighbouring countries. If consumers still have to pay far more than the government-fixed price when buying LPG cylinders from the market, it raises questions about whether any market monitoring system exists at all.