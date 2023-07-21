Dangers of groundwater extraction

The reason behind the groundwater level receding in Rajshahi region is the extensive extraction of water through irrigation pumps. In this context, Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) had decided upon not installing any deep tube wells from 2015.
But in the last eight years, many have installed irrigation pumps and have been extracting water arbitrarily defying that decision.
Prothom Alo reports, there are more than 17,000 BMDA deep tube wells running in the Barind region. There are about 2,800 active deep tube wells in Rajshahi alone. There are many individually-owned tube wells too.
Since the groundwater level had receded, BMDA had decided that anyone wishing to install any new tube wells would have to get approval from the upazila irrigation committee. That committee is headed by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) while BMDA’s local assistant engineer is the member secretary.
Like many other government organisations, BMDA’s decisions aren’t being implemented either. Many have kept the irrigation pumps running either by exercising political power or resorting to fraud by taking power connections in the name of chicken farms, vegetable farming or residences. There are about 2,500 unapproved irrigation pumps only in Tanore upazila.
Deputy general manager (DGM) of rural electrification at Tanore regional office, Jahurul Islam told Prothom Alo that they couldn’t sever the connections on humanitarian grounds as there was paddy in the field.
Since last May, they have been stamping seals on the electric bills stating that power connections will be severed if anyone stretches a line from a residential or chicken farm meter to use it for irrigation. But it’s not that severing power connections alone can solve the issue. There has to be alternative arrangements too.
Just as the news of groundwater level receding is alarming, it’s also unacceptable that farmers’ land will remain arid for the lack of water. Framers must get required irrigation water as well. Alternative ways have to be found for that.
Agricultural scientists believe that using cost effective technology in paddy farming could result in up to 28 per cent reduction in the use irrigation water.
Secondly, water for irrigation has to be fetched as much as possible from all the ponds, canals, lakes and rivers there are in this region. Besides, the demand of water during the dry season can also be met by storing rainwater.
Professor of geology and mining at Rajshahi University Chowdhury Sarwar Jahan told Prothom Alo, the way groundwater level is receding it will create a multifaceted crisis in the Barind region. It will pose a threat for the biodiversity while the agricultural production will be hampered too.
It has long been demand to fetch water from the Padma to meet the requirement in North Rajshahi irrigation project. Despite being placed in the ECNEC several times, the proposal being disapproved is unfortunate.
Farmers of the Barind region have to be saved. At the same time it also has to be ensured that the water level does not recede. If the water level keeps receding constantly, once there will be no use in installing deep tube ells either.
The authority must take a strict stand so that nobody can avail an electricity connection for irrigation under the name of other projects defying BMDA’s decision. They must not bow down to political influence.