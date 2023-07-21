Dangers of groundwater extraction

The reason behind the groundwater level receding in Rajshahi region is the extensive extraction of water through irrigation pumps. In this context, Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) had decided upon not installing any deep tube wells from 2015.

But in the last eight years, many have installed irrigation pumps and have been extracting water arbitrarily defying that decision.

Prothom Alo reports, there are more than 17,000 BMDA deep tube wells running in the Barind region. There are about 2,800 active deep tube wells in Rajshahi alone. There are many individually-owned tube wells too.