Who is responsible for Mushtaq's death?

There is a huge outcry across the country following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed on Thursday night after he had been confined in the Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur for nine months. Citizens raised questions in protest rallies and social media platforms asking, who is responsible for this death?

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mushtaq on 6 March last year. RAB filed a lawsuit against him on allegation of spreading “conspiratorial conversation and rumours” under the Digital Security Act. Eleven people including cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and Rashtrochinta activist Didarul Islam Bhuiyan were made accused in the case. Didarul Islam Bhuiyan was released on bail but bail petitions filed by Kishore and Mushtaq were denied for as many as six times. On 23 February, both were last produced before the court in the case. According to the accounts of Mushtaq’s family, they saw him healthy on that day. So how would he die on the evening of 25 February?

An editorial titled “Digital Security Act must be amended” was published on Prothom Alo on the day and writer Mushtaq Ahmed died on the same night. We didn’t fear that the law will literally take the life of a 53-year-old person. The person was a writer; he was active in expressing his views on social media platforms.