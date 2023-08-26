Onion import: Let corrupt traders hoaxes be stopped

Every single year, Bangladesh faces problems with onions. Just as a class of excessively profiteering traders is to blame for this, concerned ministries cannot avoid responsibility either. At times, the market turns unstable also for the lack of coordination on their part.

The main problem is that like many other consumer items, the demand of onions in Bangladesh surpasses production. That’s why we are bound to rely on imports. When there’s less production in the country, the amount of imports grows more that year and vice versa.

Bangladesh imports onions mostly from India. The Indian government imposing a 40 per cent duty on onion exports lately has had an impact on the Bangladeshi market as well. The notice issued by the Indian government stated that the duty on onion export will continue till 31 December.