Upazila chairmen: Poor country, rich public representatives

The fact that the public didn’t have that much of an interest in the upazila parishad elections held in four separate phases, can easily be understood from the voter turnout. There were no reasons to take interest in a nearly uncontested election, the result of which is already known beforehand.

However, the unbelievable booming of wealth and income of those contesting for the chairman and the vice chairman posts in the upazila parishad elections has caught everyone’s attention.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) highlighted facts and figures of the affidavits of the contestants and elected upazila representatives in the sixth upazila elections, pointing out that these public representatives have even surpassed MPs in acquiring wealth and property over the last five years. The number of multi-millionaire candidates in upazilas has increased more than three folds during this period.