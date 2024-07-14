One billion yuan is not an insignificant sum

Prothom Alo :

Munshi Faiz Ahmad: The government from the beginning has been concerned about assuaging the sufferings of the people of the Teesta basin who reside in Bangladesh. China has carried out a survey concerning the Teesta project. It is interested in investing in this project. When this came out into the open, then India came up with a proposal to invest in the Teesta project. This has rendered the Teesta project sensitive for Bangladesh. The prime minister has said China has given a proposal, India has given a proposal from their side. Taking both the proposals into consideration, we have to take up the one that suits our needs and interests the best.

Prior to the prime minister's China trip, the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka had said the Teesta project was entirely a sovereign decision of Bangladesh. Bangladesh can carry out this project with whomever it wants. China will respect whatever decision Bangladesh takes. This was an extremely friendly statement. Even if China is disgruntled with the Teesta project, as a friend they still not put any pressure on Bangladesh, they have said.