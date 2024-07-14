One billion yuan is not an insignificant sum

Prothom Alo :
Why has the prime minister's China visit and its outcome generated such interest in the public mind?
Munshi Faiz Ahmad: The discussions that had taken place before the prime minister's China trip had generated expectations concerning certain specific issues. Bangladesh is going through a financial crisis. Bangladesh sought financial assistance from China to overcome this crisis. Expectations had been built up that China would make a specific commitment in response to this request. Very positive discussions were held at the top level between the two countries during the visit and a very good joint statement was issued. But as the expectations of the people were not met, certain questions are arising. Also, the prime minister was supposed to return back to the country on Thursday morning, but she returned on Wednesday night instead. The government gave a clear explanation about this so there can be no confusion in this regard.
After China, India also came up with a proposal concerning the Teesta project. Is China disgruntled with this?
Munshi Faiz Ahmad: The government from the beginning has been concerned about assuaging the sufferings of the people of the Teesta basin who reside in Bangladesh. China has carried out a survey concerning the Teesta project. It is interested in investing in this project. When this came out into the open, then India came up with a proposal to invest in the Teesta project. This has rendered the Teesta project sensitive for Bangladesh. The prime minister has said China has given a proposal, India has given a proposal from their side. Taking both the proposals into consideration, we have to take up the one that suits our needs and interests the best.
Prior to the prime minister's China trip, the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka had said the Teesta project was entirely a sovereign decision of Bangladesh. Bangladesh can carry out this project with whomever it wants. China will respect whatever decision Bangladesh takes. This was an extremely friendly statement. Even if China is disgruntled with the Teesta project, as a friend they still not put any pressure on Bangladesh, they have said.
Overall, how has the prime minister's China visit been? How far have Bangladesh's expectations been fulfilled?
Munshi Faiz Ahmad: I would say it has been an extremely fruitful visit. Even though no specific project was mentioned, the joint statement makes it clear that China will extend support for several projects after due discussion. While no specific mention was made about investment in the railway communication project of the southern region, the joint statement said that the two countries would take cooperation ahead for infrastructure development in the southern region under BRI.
One of Bangladesh's major expectations from this trip had been USD 5 billion in loan assistance. No decision was reached in this regard. That means the financial assistance that Bangladesh urgently needed to tackle the prevailing crisis, didn't come through. What is you comment on this?
Munshi Faiz Ahmad: It may be a lesser amount, but China has provided 1 billion yuan in assistance. And they said they will be sending a technical team. After discussions it will be decided how much funds will be allocated in various areas. It must be kept in mind that Bangladesh has sought financial assistance from four countries. The other countries haven't even given that much assurance as China has. So rather than regarding what we have received from China as insignificant, we should see this as a start. China has no dearth of funds. They want to invest that money. From the discussions held with China, it is evident that they are very positive about providing financial assistance to Bangladesh. Bangladesh asked for USD 500 billion, but China has made no statement of how much they will provide. So until that is clarified, there is no need to trivialise the matter.
Is China doing this to keep Bangladesh under pressure?
Munshi Faiz Ahmad: There is no scope to look at this in that manner. Bangladesh's relations with China started from back in 1975. Since then, relations and cooperation between the two countries have come a long way. These relations haven't been held up due to friendship with any other country. I would like to see the 1 billion yuan from China as a sort of "advance payment" from China.
Bangladesh signed the joint agreement which stated that Taiwan was a part of China. In the statement Bangladesh has expressed its support for China's efforts to uphold its fundamental interests and national sovereignty as well as regional integrity. How will the West view this?
Munshi Faiz Ahmad: Bangladesh has repeatedly maintained that Taiwan and Tibet are a part of China. The issue of Taiwan and Tibet arises whenever the issues of China's fundamental interests arise. We fully support these fundamental interests of China. We only do not lend full support to China's claim of sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea. All countries that have diplomatic ties with China officially recognise the One China policy. Those who put pressure on China regarding Taiwan have double standards. The pressure should be put on them instead. No one can put pressure on Bangladesh for this because we have recognised the One China policy from way back.
Bangladesh-India relations have now gained significance in Bangladesh's relations with China. The matter of balance is being discussed. What are your thoughts?
Munshi Faiz Ahmad: We are surrounded by India and we are tucked into India, so a sort of mutual dependence has emerged. Other friends can understand this special relationship. They take it into consideration. It is not that they are willingly taking its consideration, but are doing so out of necessity. After all, Bangladesh's interests are intrinsically linked with India's interests in many areas. So no matter with whom we sign agreements, we must ensure that India is not harmed. Again, when we have cooperation with India, sign deals with India, we must also ensure that no one else is harmed. These are realistic matters in international relations. These cannot be overlooked.
