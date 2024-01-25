Human rights and freedom of expression are not fixed concepts

Prothom Alo :

There have been criticism and questions at home and abroad over the past 15 years of the Awami League rule concerning human rights. Do you see the human rights issue as a major challenge before the new government too?

Anisul Huq: Since you raised this question, I would like to point out that in 2002 (during the BNP rule) when Operation Clean Heart was launched, no one raised any questions pertaining to human rights. Yet there was nothing like that in 2009 to 2023 (15 years of the Awami League government), compared to the extrajudicial killings, the culture of enforced disappearances and the alarm in people's minds during that time. When the honourable prime minister Sheikh Hasina took over power in 2009, there were many challenges in front of us.

There was a compelling need at the time to enforce the law sternly in order to face these challenges and establish the rule of law. Now if the laws are applied and anyone has to face the law as a criminal, we cannot be accused of violating human rights. Also, elements of the 2002 culture had seeped into the law enforcement agencies. They felt that even if they resorted to excesses, they wouldn't be brought under the law. That would be wrong to equate with the government. Take the seven murders in Narayanganj, for example. The government immediately brought them under the law, sent them to jail and placed them on trial.